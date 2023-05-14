Books

JACKET NOTES | Marina Cantacuzino on 'Forgiveness'

Marina Cantacuzino, founder of The Forgiveness Project and author of Forgiveness, talks about her book

14 May 2023 - 00:00 By Marina Cantacuzino

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter’s book more popular than 'The President's Keepers' — Here's how many ... Books
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. 'It seems anything related to Eskom is prone to being stolen': De Ruyter on his ... Books
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. Labyrinths of horror Books

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death