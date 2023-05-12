Lifestyle

POLL | Who buys the Mother’s Day gifts in your house?

12 May 2023 - 15:10
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mother's Day was conceptualised in the 1900s.
Mother's Day was conceptualised in the 1900s.
Image: 123rf/evgenyatamanenko

Mother's Day is on Sunday and people in Mzansi will hit the shops for a gift for the special woman in their life.

According to the History Channel, Mother’s Day dates back to the 1900s, when Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis, wanted to remember her mom and the sacrifices mothers make for their children.

But who should buy the present?

While a dad or children may, some moms know what they want and spoil themselves.

While it depends on the relationship and whether mom has something in mind, Today's Parenting says there are several reasons dads should buy the gift — and several reasons they shouldn't.

A coffee shop in Fourways, Johannesburg, came up with a wonderful way to remember moms on Mother's Day.

DC Coffee Co has put out a yellow chair that will remain in place until the doors close on Saturday. The “Empty Chair” is a spot where people can write messages to their mothers and is there for those who won't be with their mom on Mother's Day.

“We’re mindful this time is painful for many people, so we are doing our bit to extend love and hope, to show we care and let people who can’t be with their mothers know they are not alone,” said Neil Golding, who established DC Coffee Co with his wife Samantha.

