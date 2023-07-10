Book Bites | Joseph Murray, Alice Slater, Dr Angela Ahola

100 Dates: The Psychologist Who Kissed 100 Frogs So You Don't Have To

Dr Angela Ahola, Pan Macmillan

**** (4 stars)

Remember that awkward scene in Bridget Jones’s Diary where she goes to the smug couples' dinner party and they're all questioning her about her dating life and why she thinks there are so many women over 30 who are still single? Well, this book has the answer — because now women can. Ahola is a Swedish psychologist whose bio says she is “an expert on the thought processes behind first impressions, power and influence, the art of meaningful communication, dating and relationships, the secrets of happiness and the mysteries of love”. Newly single, she decides to date and lead the experiment as well as being the test subject. The result is down-to-earth advice. No creepy pick-up artist techniques or vibes, its objective is to myth-bust a person’s expectations and realities when it comes to dating, especially online dating and apps which, according to her stats, is the most common way people find a partner. Mostly though, like Ms Jones, we all want to find someone who likes us just the way we are. — Jennifer Platt