Cape Town launch: Whatever by Saskia Bailey (April 10)

Saskia Bailey has burst onto the local literary scene to give voice to the much-maligned social media generation’s mind.

Just 19 years old when she completed her debut memoir Whatever in 2018, she brilliantly articulates what it feels like to grow up in a world that teeters on the edge of annihilation.

Whatever − the millennial’s stock answer to everything – is not your usual coming-of-age book or a traditional memoir, but rather consists of 30 fragmentary chapters brilliantly embracing the millennial experience.

In an unfiltered, dark and often hilarious style, Bailey captures the narcissistic world of social media dictated by followers and likes. She ruminates on sex, death, drugs, white privilege, Plett Rage, the future and getting thrown off a plane in Bali.

EVENT DETAILS:

