Jacket Notes: Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman on writing ‘Spoilt Ballots’

While writing our previous book, Rogues’ Gallery, a catalogue of 350 years of corruption in SA, we came across several tales of electoral corruption and thought these might be worth looking into. We always knew, however, that writing Spoilt Ballots would be about more than just regular financial corruption. It would also be about the inherently corrupt act of keeping the vast majority of the people of SA away from the ballot box for centuries.

We knew that we needed to cover the major electoral moments in SA’s history: 1910, 1924, 1948 and 1994. But we wanted to tell the story of more than just that. The book became not just an overview of South African history but also, we think, an attempt to show just how things can fall apart when bad decisions compound.