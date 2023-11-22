The 2023 edition of the Gauteng International Book Festival is taking place on December 9 at Ubuntu Kraal Lifestyle in Orlando West, Soweto, a stone’s throw away from the iconic Vilakazi Street precint.
As with the 2022 debut, on offer are two family-orientated programmes geared towards sustaining the love of reading beyond classrooms and lecture halls, and connecting families and communities through shared experiences in our stories.
The Adult and Young Adult Literary Programme represents some of the best and most powerful voices in the literary scene, while The Children and Youth Literacy and Storytelling Programme offers the magic this time of year embodies.
The organising team has worked for months with publishers in the book value chain to ensure the pulse of the people is carried in the rhythm of our stories.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
Article issued by Loraine Sithole, founder and festival director: Gauteng International Book Festival
Soweto to host second Gauteng International Book Festival
Image: Supplied
The 2023 edition of the Gauteng International Book Festival is taking place on December 9 at Ubuntu Kraal Lifestyle in Orlando West, Soweto, a stone’s throw away from the iconic Vilakazi Street precint.
As with the 2022 debut, on offer are two family-orientated programmes geared towards sustaining the love of reading beyond classrooms and lecture halls, and connecting families and communities through shared experiences in our stories.
The Adult and Young Adult Literary Programme represents some of the best and most powerful voices in the literary scene, while The Children and Youth Literacy and Storytelling Programme offers the magic this time of year embodies.
The organising team has worked for months with publishers in the book value chain to ensure the pulse of the people is carried in the rhythm of our stories.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
Article issued by Loraine Sithole, founder and festival director: Gauteng International Book Festival
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Four smart, sassy novels to kick-start your holiday reading
JACKET NOTES | Justin Fox on 'Place: South African Literary Journeys'
Why colouredness comes with anger
Exclusive Books launches Christmas Catalogue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos