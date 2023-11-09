Events

Exclusive Books launches Christmas Catalogue

09 November 2023 - 14:28 By Mila de Villiers
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

“The only present you can open twice."*

Thus readeth the tagline for Exclusive Books' annual Christmas Catalogue, launched during a brunch at its Hyde Park, Johannesburg, branch on Thursday.

*(Or thrice. Here's looking at all my fellow chronic re-readers.)

Attendees were treated to a variety of presentations: immaculately curated breakfast delicacies; the PowerPoint of this year's list, featuring video messages à la authors Deon Meyer, Ilse van der Merwe and Gregory Maqoma; and (djembe roll) adroit mixologist Hamilton Matshwele whipping together Inverroche-infused G&Ts perfectly crafted to go with your genre of taste. (Inverroche is an Exclusive Books sponsor.)

Novel aficionados? Sip away at the Fiction Fizz. Lovers of life stories? The Biography Bliss is for you. Comestible devotees? Quench your thirst with the Culinary Concoction.

Exclusive Books GM of marketing, retail and procurement Batya Bricker led the presentation, simultaneously lending a helping hand in preparing the gin-and-genre menu. (Despite battling side-effects of her flu meds — 'tis the season, after all).

In between stirs and shakes, Bricker took the audience through this year's list, from fiction to travel, YA to humour, history to cookery, natural science to psychology, kids books to business: the 130 titles in the catalogue featuring a smorgasbord of genres catering to all tastes.

Batya Bricker and Hamilton Matshwele confer while creating Biography Bliss, a heady mix of sweet, bitter and bite, with Inverroche Amber playing the lead role.
Batya Bricker and Hamilton Matshwele confer while creating Biography Bliss, a heady mix of sweet, bitter and bite, with Inverroche Amber playing the lead role.
Image: Jennifer Platt

“It's 12 o'clock somewhere!” CEO Grattan Kirk announced as the presentation reached its conclusion. And the inclusion of the time, you ask? Why, the bibliophiles present were treated — nay, encouraged — to indulge in their genre'fied gin of choice courtesy of Matshwele 'n co. Cheers! 

Oh, before you start compiling your Bookmas wishlist, lest we forget that the winners of the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in partnership with Exclusive Books, were announced on November 1. And yes, all titles are available in-store and online

Kyk net so:

Happy reading, gifting and ginning, Mzansi! 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here are the winners of the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books

Bulelwa Mabasa and CA Davids were announced winners of the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in proud partnership with Exclusive Books, during an ...
Books
1 week ago

IN PICS | Revolution in the air as fact meets fiction

A real revolutionary, Albie Sachs, was among those at the Sunday Times literary awards — where ‘How to be a revolutionary’ was named best novel of ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist, in partnership with Exclusive Books | CA Davids on 'How to be a Revolutionary'

Sunday Times Litetary Award nominee CA Davids discusses her book, 'How to be a Revolutionary'
Books
1 week ago

The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist, in partnership with Exclusive Books | Bulelwa Mabasa on 'My Land Obsession: A Memoir'

'My Land Obsession: A Memoir' documents the author's life, those of her clients and others in attempting to regain what's theirs
Books
1 month ago

The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards

In partnership with Exclusive Books, the Sunday Times Literary Awards this year mark the 33rd anniversary of the non-fiction award and the 22nd year ...
Books
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Here are the winners of the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership ... News
  2. Exclusive Books launches Christmas Catalogue Events
  3. IN PICS | Revolution in the air as fact meets fiction Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS: The Sunday Times Literary Awards in partnership with Exclusive Books News
  5. The 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist, in partnership with Exclusive ... News

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations