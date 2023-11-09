“The only present you can open twice."*
Thus readeth the tagline for Exclusive Books' annual Christmas Catalogue, launched during a brunch at its Hyde Park, Johannesburg, branch on Thursday.
*(Or thrice. Here's looking at all my fellow chronic re-readers.)
Attendees were treated to a variety of presentations: immaculately curated breakfast delicacies; the PowerPoint of this year's list, featuring video messages à la authors Deon Meyer, Ilse van der Merwe and Gregory Maqoma; and (djembe roll) adroit mixologist Hamilton Matshwele whipping together Inverroche-infused G&Ts perfectly crafted to go with your genre of taste. (Inverroche is an Exclusive Books sponsor.)
Novel aficionados? Sip away at the Fiction Fizz. Lovers of life stories? The Biography Bliss is for you. Comestible devotees? Quench your thirst with the Culinary Concoction.
Exclusive Books launches Christmas Catalogue
Exclusive Books GM of marketing, retail and procurement Batya Bricker led the presentation, simultaneously lending a helping hand in preparing the gin-and-genre menu. (Despite battling side-effects of her flu meds — 'tis the season, after all).
In between stirs and shakes, Bricker took the audience through this year's list, from fiction to travel, YA to humour, history to cookery, natural science to psychology, kids books to business: the 130 titles in the catalogue featuring a smorgasbord of genres catering to all tastes.
Image: Jennifer Platt
“It's 12 o'clock somewhere!” CEO Grattan Kirk announced as the presentation reached its conclusion. And the inclusion of the time, you ask? Why, the bibliophiles present were treated — nay, encouraged — to indulge in their genre'fied gin of choice courtesy of Matshwele 'n co. Cheers!
Oh, before you start compiling your Bookmas wishlist, lest we forget that the winners of the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in partnership with Exclusive Books, were announced on November 1. And yes, all titles are available in-store and online.
Kyk net so:
Happy reading, gifting and ginning, Mzansi!
