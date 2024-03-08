Events

Joburg launch of ‘The Hidden’ by Fiona Snyckers

08 March 2024 - 11:53
Pan Macmillan Publisher
Join Fiona Snyckers in conversation with Gail Schimmel at the Joburg launch of 'The Hidden'.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK 

A vicious attack. Hidden perpetrators. An ordinary family.

Aalia

In the aftermath of the worst terrorist attack on US soil since 9/11, FBI special agent in charge Aalia Knox and her team come under intense pressure to locate and arrest the ringleaders. But their targets are survivalists, skilled at melting into the forests of the Pacific Northwest, where they recognise no outside authority, state or federal.

Becca

Becca Abrahamson is a woman with a secret. She might look like another suburban Monterey mother, but her ties to the survivalist community run deep. The FBI will go to any lengths to incriminate her in the terrorist attack, while she will stop at nothing to protect her family.

As the country shudders in the wake of the brutal attack on a business park, long-buried secrets emerge as the FBI seeks justice for the lives lost.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: March 12 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: Love Books, 53 Rustenburg Road, Melville
  • RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za 

Article provided by Pan Macmillan

