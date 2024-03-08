Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he said on Friday.
Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth.
The anti-apartheid veteran has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.
Reuters
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to retire after elections
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
