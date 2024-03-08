Business

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to retire after elections

08 March 2024 - 09:35 By Wendell Roelf
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he will retire after the May 29 general elections. File photo.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he said on Friday.

Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth.

The anti-apartheid veteran has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.

Reuters

