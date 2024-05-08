Events

Cape Town launch of ‘The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil’ by Shubnum Khan (May 15)

Join Shubnum Khan in conversation with Mohale Mashigo at the Book Lounge for the Cape Town launch of her second novel

08 May 2024 - 13:40
Pan Macmillan Publisher
Shubnum Khan is launching her latest novel at the Book Lounge on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Sana and Meena will never meet. The two women share little beyond Akbar Manzil, the sprawling mansion they call home. When Meena fell in love with the owner of the house, it was the grandest residence on South Africa’s east coast near Durban. Eight decades later when Sana and her father move to the house, the latest of Akbar Manzil’s long list of tenants, it is in near-ruins, crumbling, shabby and dark. This is a place where people come to forget. Or to be forgotten.

Full of questions about her new home, Sana is drawn to the deserted east wing, home to a clutter of broken and abandoned objects — and to the locked door at its end, unopened for decades. Soon, Sana begins to discover the tangled, troubling history of the house, awakening the memories of the house itself and dredging up old and terrible secrets that will change the lives of everyone — living and dead — at Akbar Manzil.

Sublime, heart-wrenching and lyrically stunning, The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil is a haunting, a love story and a mystery, all twined beautifully into one young girl’s search for belonging.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday, May 15 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, c/o Buitenkant and Roeland St, Cape Town CBD
  • Guest speaker: Mohale Mashigo
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com 

Article provided by Pan Macmillan

