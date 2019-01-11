Eben Venter's Green as the Sky is Blue a bold, unflinching exploration of sexuality

But along the way unsettling memories arise, of people and also places, especially the cattle farm in the Eastern Cape where he grew up.

He approaches a therapist to help him make sense of his past, a process that leads them both on a journey of discovery.

When circumstances bring Simon back to South Africa, he must confront the beauty and bitterness of his country of birth, and of the people to whom he is bound.

Green as the Sky is Blue is a bold, unflinching exploration of sexuality, intimacy, and the paradox that lies at the heart of our humanity.

