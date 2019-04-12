Fiction Friday: read an excerpt from Fiona Snyckers's Lacuna

CHAPTER 2

I have a therapist. Of course, I do. Every middle-class white woman who gets raped has a therapist. It’s only if you are poor and black that you don’t need a therapist after being raped. You pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get on with it.

Your feelings aren’t as tender as those of a middle-class white woman. Your scars don’t run as deep. Your trauma isn’t as real. You’re a coper. A survivor. Your skin is thicker. You shrug these things off faster.

They say that going to therapy straight after a traumatic event is next to useless. The trauma is too raw for that kind of counselling to be of any help.

So I did it right. Shortly after the rape, I went for crisis counselling – the first-aid of the counselling world. It gets you through the immediate aftermath of the event.

Then, after more than a year, I started going to proper longterm therapy. I committed myself to putting in the ‘work’ I needed to recover.

That’s shrink-speak. When you go to therapy, you are doing ‘work’. My therapist is a woman. Naturally. You wouldn’t consult a man after being raped. Her name is Lydia Bascombe, and she thinks I shouldn’t be so flippant about needing her.

‘Why do you feel the need to compare yourself to other rape survivors?’ she asks.

‘It’s a natural impulse, isn’t it? When you’ve been through something life-changing, you want to know how other people who have been through the same thing are coping.’

‘But you disparage yourself constantly. It’s as if you believe you have no right to therapy just because not everyone can afford it.’

‘Do I, though?

‘Why do you feel that you don’t?’

Shrinks always answer questions with questions. I am not the first to make this observation.

‘It’s a luxury,’ I say. ‘An indulgence. You can dress it up as something else by calling it “work”, but it’s an opportunity to talk about yourself for an hour. To someone who is paid to care.’

‘There are other luxuries that not everyone can afford. Like a roof over one’s head and three meals a day. Do you feel unworthy of those too?’

‘Perhaps I do.’