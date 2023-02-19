Jarred Thompson on 'The Institute of The Creative Dying'

The author discusses his debut novel The Institute of The Creative Dying — the underside of the story

“Things fall apart” is one of anglophone literature’s famous one-line wonders, probably because it goes to the heart of the problem of being here, as beings evolved with the ingenuity to forestall things from falling apart. Despite humanity’s many successes against disease, disaster, and our strides in mental and physical health, we nevertheless still fail. Bodies fall apart. Relationships fall apart. Nations fall apart. And that’s the end of the story...