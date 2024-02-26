Q&A with Danelle Murray on ‘Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter’

Rebecca overhears a conversation in which you and Brendan discuss a former conservationist who had abandoned her career in favour of smuggling animals, seeing as the illegal animal trade is more lucrative than that of conserving species. Please elaborate on the context of this conversation.
It is important to emphasise the book is a fictional representation of the events, and that this scene was dramatised. However, we did receive a complaint from the department of nature conservation that was laid by another wildlife rehabilitation organisation regarding our involvement with Lazzy during this project. They suggested Lazzy was too accustomed to humans and could pose a safety threat to the public if released back into the wild. This same organisation proposed we hand Lazzy to them. We suspect the complaint was made with malicious intent as there was no valid reason or justification.
How prevalent (ethical, I'd venture) are reversals of this nature among those working in the conservation sphere?
When it comes to animals, there is a thin line between what is right and what is wrong, and sadly many people cross that line. Animals are often exploited for the benefit of humans.
It is crucial to have a strong dedication towards animal welfare as there is always a risk of using them for our own gain instead of doing what is truly best for them. We must constantly re-evaluate our actions and ensure we are acting in the best interest of the animals we work with, making ethical decisions within the parameters we are given.
Lazzy, having been successfully rewilded, lives as a free otter in the Crocodile River. If he were to have sired any pups, would Rebecca be interested in writing their story?
Knowing Rebecca's love for otters, it's safe to assume she would have jumped at the chance to write about adorable Lazzy babies. Few things light up her eyes and bring a smile to her face like these playful creatures.
Is Rebecca still an aspiring dancer and how elated are you and Brendan about it?
Yes, absolutely. Rebecca's passion for dance is undeniable. It brings her so much joy. Watching her do what she loves is one of the most rewarding feelings in the world for Brendan and me. I remember the day Rebecca and I walked into her dance class for the first time. She wanted to dance with all her heart, but as a shy and introverted girl, I wasn't sure if she could find the courage to follow her heart's desire. Years later she is a beautiful dancer. We are very proud of her, not only for the dancer she has become, but for the personal journey it took her to get here. She found the courage to have faith in herself and through that she has been transformed forever. Last November, at the annual dance competition, Rebecca received gold medals for each of her solo performances in different styles, a testament to her hard work and bravery.
Q&A with Danelle Murray on ‘Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter’
Image: Supplied
In September 2019 wildlife conservationists Danelle and Brendan Murray were entrusted with the challenging task of rewilding a captive-raised Cape clawless otter, named Lazarus/Lazzy, detailing this process in Return to the Wild (published in 2021).
Their children, Rebecca and Spencer, played a significant role in the operation, particularly Rebecca, who has harboured a fondness for otters from a young age.
Enter Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter, a YA novel penned by Danelle and centred on Rebecca’s involvement in ensuring Lazzy’s successful adaptation to nature.
Danelle tells us more:
Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter, a book aimed at younger readers, was published after the success of Return to the Wild. Were you always intentional about writing a children’s book based on your experience of rewilding Lazzy? Was Rebecca set to be the protagonist from the start?
When I published Return to the Wild I never considered writing a children’s book. However, after its release, I was surprised by the interest from young readers in learning more about Lazzy’s journey. It sparked an idea to create a book specifically for them that would speak to their age group. As I reflected on my own experiences with my children during Lazzy’s release into the wild, I realised how powerful it could be to tell the story from Rebecca’s perspective as well. After all, both our children were involved in the project and played a crucial role in helping Lazzy adapt to his new home.
How important is the art of storytelling in relaying conservation messages?
The power of storytelling is immense in shaping our perceptions of the world in which we live. Sadly, many children may never have the chance to encounter wild animals up close. That's where storytelling comes in, offering a way for kids to embark on imaginative journeys with wildlife, all through the pages of a book. These stories help build connections and foster empathy towards conservation efforts, reinforcing our values of compassion and kindness. As we become invested in the characters of a story, our brains release oxytocin, also known as the “bonding” or “love” hormone. My hope is that this book will ignite a love and appreciation for otters in its readers.
Image: Brendan Murray
You draw many parallels between Lazzy's fear of returning to the water and Rebecca's fear of having to perform her first solo dance-recital, and how they overcome their individual fears. What lessons can one learn from animals?
In the animal kingdom, giving up is never an option. Survival requires relying on one's abilities in a constantly changing and unpredictable world. Every day, animals learn and adapt to become more skilled at surviving.
You and your husband run the Owl Rescue Centre, a non-profit company and rehabilitation facility dedicated to the protection of owls and wildlife. Growing up in an environment committed to nature conservation and preservation, your children were raised with a deep appreciation for, and intimate connection with, the natural world. How, in a country imbued with socioeconomic inequality, can one instil an interest in/appreciation for environmental awareness in children raised in abject poverty, surrounded not by the foothills of the Magaliesberg's flora and fauna but by refuse, polluted water and shacks?
It is undeniably challenging to address this issue. I can appreciate that when your basic needs are not being met, it can be difficult to prioritise caring for the environment. There is no simple solution, but perhaps by presenting a vision of a world where pollution and refuse are managed effectively and humans live in harmony with the natural world we can offer hope for a better tomorrow. Through imaginative journeys we can inspire kids to rise above their circumstances and work towards creating a brighter future while also fostering a deeper connection with nature.
Image: Danelle Murray
“She'd been completely captivated by the otter's playful behaviour. He is so animated and happy, she had thought,” you write of Rebecca's first otter sighting at age six. “Ever since then, she has loved otters and wanted to learn more about them. She'd had to wait six more years, though, to see another otter in the wild.” Describe Rebecca's excitement when she heard she would help return an otter to the wild, her first encounter with Lazzy, her initial expectations of the work it would require compared to the challenges you had to endure, and how she formed and nurtured a bond with the beloved Aonyx capensis.
Rebecca was overjoyed when she found out we would be working with an otter named Lazzy. From the moment they met, she was completely taken with him. He was such a friendly and lovable little creature, and their bond grew stronger as they spent more time together.
Although Rebecca's initial expectation was that it would be similar to how we release owls — minimal contact until release — Lazzy's situation required a different approach. We even had to swim in the river with him to help him overcome his fear of water. Rebecca didn't anticipate becoming so attached to Lazzy, and it was difficult for her to say goodbye in the end. I remember Lazzy would cry initially when we were leaving for the day, which was especially hard for Rebecca to handle because of her soft spot for animals. There was also an emotional upheaval when Lazzy went missing. This was new for her, as she had never experienced it while accompanying us on release projects. This was the first time I sensed her inner conflict and uncertainty over releasing a wild animal back into its natural habitat. Lazzy acted more like a dog than an otter, following Rebecca and playing with her in the river. He showed great affection towards her, often lying down beside her while she petted him. Their emotional connection was undeniable.
Image: Danelle Murray
Did you consider co-writing the book with Rebecca?
Throughout the writing process of my book, I frequently sought Rebecca's input. It was important that her perspective and experiences were accurately portrayed. Two chapters were directly inspired by our discussions. As an avid reader, Rebecca shared valuable insights on what kids her age enjoy reading about. However, at her self-conscious age, she struggles with writing about herself. Even so, I hope to one day co-author a book with her.
In the chapter “Swept away” you recount Lazzy, who was acclimatising to swimming in deeper water, being swept downstream. After his dramatic rescue (featuring your son Spencer's aquatic abilities, an islet ominously monikered “Skull Island” and Brendan's canoeing capabilities — a dull moment there certainly isn't at Casa Murray) — Rebecca realises how much she cares for Lazzy, wondering “what would happen when he was all on his own, without anyone there to protect him”? What advice have you received regarding guarding against getting too attached to wild animals you'll be releasing back into nature? How often, if ever, do you have to remind Rebecca and Spencer to be cautious of forming bonds which inevitably will have to be broken once the rewilding process is successfully executed?
The importance of allowing wild animals to return to the wild is a principle instilled in them from the start. As much as their love and affection for Lazzy grew in the time we spent with him, they wanted Lazzy to be free to live the life he was meant to as much as Brendan and I did. I was proud to know we have kids who could be selfless enough to prioritise the wellbeing of an animal over their desire to hold onto him. This is probably the biggest and most important lesson we learn in working with animals, to be selfless. We can’t tell our kids not to form bonds with the wild animals we work with, but it is possible to guide them towards understanding the value of selflessly letting go when the time is right.
Image: Danelle Murray
Rebecca overhears a conversation in which you and Brendan discuss a former conservationist who had abandoned her career in favour of smuggling animals, seeing as the illegal animal trade is more lucrative than that of conserving species. Please elaborate on the context of this conversation.
It is important to emphasise the book is a fictional representation of the events, and that this scene was dramatised. However, we did receive a complaint from the department of nature conservation that was laid by another wildlife rehabilitation organisation regarding our involvement with Lazzy during this project. They suggested Lazzy was too accustomed to humans and could pose a safety threat to the public if released back into the wild. This same organisation proposed we hand Lazzy to them. We suspect the complaint was made with malicious intent as there was no valid reason or justification.
How prevalent (ethical, I'd venture) are reversals of this nature among those working in the conservation sphere?
When it comes to animals, there is a thin line between what is right and what is wrong, and sadly many people cross that line. Animals are often exploited for the benefit of humans.
It is crucial to have a strong dedication towards animal welfare as there is always a risk of using them for our own gain instead of doing what is truly best for them. We must constantly re-evaluate our actions and ensure we are acting in the best interest of the animals we work with, making ethical decisions within the parameters we are given.
Lazzy, having been successfully rewilded, lives as a free otter in the Crocodile River. If he were to have sired any pups, would Rebecca be interested in writing their story?
Knowing Rebecca's love for otters, it's safe to assume she would have jumped at the chance to write about adorable Lazzy babies. Few things light up her eyes and bring a smile to her face like these playful creatures.
Is Rebecca still an aspiring dancer and how elated are you and Brendan about it?
Yes, absolutely. Rebecca's passion for dance is undeniable. It brings her so much joy. Watching her do what she loves is one of the most rewarding feelings in the world for Brendan and me. I remember the day Rebecca and I walked into her dance class for the first time. She wanted to dance with all her heart, but as a shy and introverted girl, I wasn't sure if she could find the courage to follow her heart's desire. Years later she is a beautiful dancer. We are very proud of her, not only for the dancer she has become, but for the personal journey it took her to get here. She found the courage to have faith in herself and through that she has been transformed forever. Last November, at the annual dance competition, Rebecca received gold medals for each of her solo performances in different styles, a testament to her hard work and bravery.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Swimming with joyful Lazzy to shine a light on SA's vulnerable creatures and habitats
An otterly captivating story of dedication and courage
‘Remembering African Wild Dogs’ honours a feared, endangered species
Call to reset our relationship with nature, taking mankind out of the centre
Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos