A look at the literature 2019 has in store

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid:

Filled with sex, drugs and rock’n’roll, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the tale of the makings of a legendary fictional band in the 1970s.

Triangulum by Masande Ntshanga:

An inventive novel from the author who penned the critical success The Reactive. Triangulum has ambitious scope, covering more than 40 years in SA’s past and future, from the collapse of apartheid to a large-scale ecological disaster in 2040.

The Chestnut Man by Søren Sveistrup:

Sveistrup is the creator behind Denmark’s biggest police TV drama, The Killing. His debut novel is about a series of gruesome murders in Copenhagen, where the victims are found without their hands and with a small doll made of chestnuts hanging above them.

Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce:

This is the domestic noir novel being touted as this year’s Gone Girl/Girl on the Train. Alison drinks too much. She’s neglecting her family and she’s having an affair with a colleague whose predilections are more than she can handle. She also has plenty of other secrets and there’s someone who wants to make sure that she pays for what she’s done.

Adèle by Leïla Slimani:

Slimani’s Lullaby was a runaway bestseller last year and this promises to be just as agonisingly good with deep, dark sexual underpinnings and insight into the emotional terrors of living in modern-day Paris.

Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith by Lerato Mogoatlhe:

When Mogoatlhe left SA for a three-month break to West Africa, little did she know that it would turn into five years. Vagabond is a hilarious and honest account of five years of living as a drifter in Africa.