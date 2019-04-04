Open Book Fest announces call for stories about the Mother City

Our city is home to a multiplicity of voices and we would love to read the story of Cape Town from each point of view! It is with this in mind that, together with the public libraries, we have embarked on Cape Town Library Book: Writing my City, a day in which anyone can write and submit a story that speaks to Cape Town in some way.

In the coming months, libraries will be running workshops to aid you in honing your writing skills. All of this will culminate on the 15th of June when you will be able to submit your piece for consideration at participating libraries.

The finalists’ pieces will then be included in the #WritingmyCity anthology which will be launched at Open Book Festival 2019!

Entry Requirements:

1,500 words or less

Work should focus on an aspect of Cape Town

Languages: English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans

Prose, poetry or non-fiction will be considered

Work from all ages will be considered

The facilitator at each participating library will collect the submissions, which will be sent to the Head: Professional Services & Programmes at LIS Head Office in Berkley Road.

Three library judges will consider all the submissions and submit all the entries with merit to Open Book. Open Book will appoint a four-person judging panel to make the final selection of 40 contributions. The split will be as follows:

Minimum of 20 from unpublished writers

Maximum of 10 from published writers

Maximum of 10 from librarians

This project is made possible by the amazing people who work at the public libraries, as well as through the support of the City of Cape Town.

Get in touch with participating libraries (below) to find out the details of their workshop programmes. Please also do get in touch if you are interested in facilitating a workshop at a library near you.

Area North:

Central Library Linda.Ntaka@capetown.gov.za

Edgemead Library Lorraine.mathewson@gmail.com

Athlone Library Soraya.samuels@capetown.gov.za

Langa Library Sandile.bukani@capetown.gov.za

Pinelands Library Rosalind.Hendricks@capetown.gov.za

Area East:

Suider-strand Library Nombongo.nkwenkwezi@capetown.gov.za

Macassar Library Glen.etson@capetown.gov.za

Kuils River Library Wilhelmina.whitman@capetown.gov.za

Melton Rose Library Eleanore.Pietersen@capetown.gov.za

Mfuleni Library Nolubabalo.Memani@capetown.gov.za

Eerste River Library Rene.Jashim@capetown.gov.za

Khayelitsha Library Vuyokazi.Raninjambatwa@capetown.gov.za

Kulani Library Catherine.ben@capetown.gov.za

Masakhane Library Nomonde.Sotashe@capetown.gov.za

Moses Mabhida Library Mbulelo.Zumana@capetown.gov.za

Harare Library Ncebakazi.mawu@capetown.gov.za

Kuyasa Library Lulama.Langeni@capetown.gov.za

Area Central:

Bellville Library Christelle.connor@capetown.gov.za

Hanover Park Library Bernadette.daniels@capetown.gov.za

Manenberg Library Nomnqopiso.lisa@capetown.gov.za

Area South:

Tokai Library Natasha.marinus@capetown.gov.za

Wynberg Library Nadia.Ismail@capetown.gov.za

Fish Hoek Library Rika.smit@capetown.gov.za

Masiphumelele Library vuyokaszi.tatana@capetown.gov.za

Retreat Library Sharon.adams@capetown.gov.za

If you would like any additional information about the festival, please get in touch with Frankie.