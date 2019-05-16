Nal'ibali and Clowns Without Borders hit the road to get PE kids reading

Clowns Without Borders South Africa is excited to be touring Port Elizabeth next week with Nal'ibali to promote literacy in Eastern Cape schools, libraries and public spaces.

The three-artist team will be performing a new show with elements of clowning, circus skills and storytelling - with a twist which may just surprise you.

The show was launched in Durban in February 2019 and will be touring four provinces throughout the year. Adults were found to enjoy the show as much as children, so come and join in the fun and hear the story.

“It's been great to be a part of a tour promoting literacy," said Gavin Stockden, the project leader of Clowns Without Borders SA. "Reading was such an important part of my life growing up and an important part of my family life now as we read to our daughter every day. We can see the love she has for books and stories.

"Reading and libraries are not popular these days and I know the statistics regarding literacy in our country, so it is really important to try to instil a love for stories and reading in the kids of today."

Members of public are invited to attend at the following venues:



Monday 20 May - KwaNobuhle Library at 2pm

Tuesday 21 May – Uitenhage Library at 2pm

Wednesday 22 May - Motherwell Library at 2pm

Thursday 23 May – New Brighton Library at 2pm

Friday 24 May - Moses Mabhida Library in Addo at 2pm

Saturday 25 May – Gqebera Public Library in Walmer at 9am

Article provided by Nal'ibali