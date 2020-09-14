News

Restore Your Story retreat (October 16 to 18)

14 September 2020 - 12:08 By tiah marie beautement
Restore yourself through the power of words, art, food and nature at Mossel Bay's Villa Palmera.
Image: Supplied

This October, take a chance to restore yourself through the power of words, art, food and nature with a coastal break bringing together in creative collaboration writer Tiah Marie Beautement, artist/photographer Amelda von Tonder and wellness expert/health food shop owner Chantel von Berg, hosted by Andrea Bradfield at her Villa Palmera in Mossel Bay.

Restore Your Story is a consciously crafted retreat to regroup and will run from October 16 to 18.

You do not have to be an artist or a writer to take part in this experience. With the onslaught that has been 2020, our very selves have been stretched, changed and tested. We will never return to the people we were. This is a time to take a breath and reconnect with the person you are today.

If interested, contact Andrea at info@villagepalmera.co.za or call 082 077 8702

Prices

Prices are all inclusive and subject to availability, and bookings are only secured with a  50% deposit in advance. Terms and conditions apply.

Vegetarian food is prepared on-site.


Dorm indoor loft (ideal a for group) glamping six to eight guests with en suite kitchenette R3,950. Villa room sharing R4,999 (two twins each room). Single supplement R 5,999. Lemon, olive and garden rooms en suite.


By arrangement taxi transfer from George Airport R350 single.

Swedish massage from R359 half-hour.

