Snapplify Foundation, iSchoolAfrica and Saray Khumalo partner to make profound impact on education

Last month, a life-changing cyclothon – hosted by Saray Khumalo, Momentum Multiply, Vumatel and Planet Fitness – broke the Guinness World Record for the most money raised during an eight-hour stationary cycling event. The funds will go towards the iSchoolAfrica library project.

“iSchoolAfrica focuses on bringing the world’s best technology and classroom practices to under-resourced schools. Our exciting partnership with the Snapplify Foundation therefore makes sense, as we strongly believe that our learners deserve the skills and quality support to reach their potential and succeed,” said Michelle Lissoos, director at iSchoolAfrica.

Earlier this year, the foundation joined the iSchoolAfrica #MyFuture programme – a campaign focusing on assisting 10,000 promising but vulnerable Grade 12 pupils whose futures are in jeopardy as a result of the pandemic. While iSchoolAfrica supplied iPads, the Snapplify Foundation provided e-reading software and a digital library with more than 50,000 free e-books to the matrics, enabling them to continue learning with easy access to key educational resources.

As the Snapplify Foundation and iSchoolAfrica continue to work together, tens of thousands of pupils are set to benefit from access to digital content and devices – highlighting the importance of collaborative partnerships to create meaningful, measurable educational interventions.

“The digital skills that these learners will gain while using our technology is an essential part of preparing them, not just for the 21st century workplace, but even more broadly, for their roles in society as digitally empowered citizens. We’ve been excited to be working with a partner like iSchoolAfrica who, like us, recognises the power of technology to impact the future of our youth dramatically,” said Ogilvie-Roodt.

E-mail hello@snapplifyfoundation.com to chat about how you can partner with the foundation to make digital education more accessible.