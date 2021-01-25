Exclusive Books kick-starts 2021 with a range of books to reset the refresh button

To launch 2021, Exclusive Books will use January to promote “RESET” – a selection of books to guide readers on how to hit the refresh button, from life goals, to skills, finances, and relationships. The selection includes new releases on current trends including Pamela Fuller's Unconscious Bias, and modern classics that continue to resonate, like Angela Duckworth’s Grit.

Exclusive Books has gathered some of world’s most influential thinkers on business, economics and behavioural science – both local and abroad.

Kick-start the year by getting out of your comfort zone, breaking bad habits, letting go of people-pleasing or leveraging the wonders of the brain. These books will help you reimagine your thinking and re-engineer your life. The topic? Reimagining books. How does Exclusive Books want books, bookshops and book spaces to be in 2021 and beyond? If we could dream up the best online/offline book experience in the world, what would it look like?

One of the strongest trends emerging from 2020 was the issue of bias and the pitfalls or snap judgments – a book like The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias by Fuller puts some of the important learnings in a book. Best-selling books like Atomic Habits by James Clear and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast and Slow have become modern classics – reflective in their best-selling status over lockdown. Two local titles, Pavlo Phitidis’ book Reset, Rebuild, Reignite is perfectly timed post-Covid to get 2021 moving and Nicolette Mashile’s What’s Your Next Move? speaks to the financial choices we must make for a prosperous and secure new year.

The campaign has of a range of carefully curated books that answer the question of how to begin 2021 on the right footing. Care has been taken to ensure a representative range and that we are able to create a splash of excitement without overloading the stores with stock over January.

Article courtesy of Helco Promotions on behalf of Exclusive Books