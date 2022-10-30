Sunday Times Literary Awards: Notes from the judges

In Scatterling of Africa, Johnny Clegg offers a past that held possibilities. His is a story of moving across boundaries, and how we hold conflicting truths.

“I was aware of feeling compromised, unable to be broad and wide enough to hold all of these cultural strands together,” he writes of the pull of Zulu culture against his Jewish childhood.

But over time, he says the threads “became thick ropes and then strong bridges of connection and identity”.

What happens when those threads break is Imraan Coovadia’s concern in The Poisoners. He frames the history of poisonings in the region as part of a system that goes back to Rhodesia and through Jacob Zuma.

“The paramilitary use of poisons … created a great disturbance in morality and trust,” he says. “In South Africa, we lost, or never formed in the first place, the common language of good and evil that is the presupposition of a common life.”

That mistrust feeds a culture of conspiracy that he blames for the Matabeleland killings of the 1980s, to Aids deaths under Thabo Mbeki and Zuma’s destruction of the organs of the state.

For as much as these books dig into the past, they pointedly frame their writing as away of looking to the future.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi documents South Africans’ relationship with the land in detail, to encourage new thinking about different forms of ownership — to give meat to the idea of transformation.

“We do not need just any laws. We need laws that embed justice. Laws that correct the past. Laws that secure the future,” he writes in Land Matters.

Thula Simpson’s History of South Africa covers the sweep of history from 1902 to the Covid lockdowns, rethinking how that history was told and retold by each generation. He reminds us of the truth of “dissidents and outcasts of one age becoming the prophets and martyrs of the next”.

“The fear of having the past essentially weaponised against South Africans has prevented it from being harnessed as an instrument of forging the future,” Simpson writes.

Unflinchingly, the winner of this year’s non-fiction award, Mignonne Breier, digs into the horrific massacre that she dubs Bloody Sunday, which took place 60 years ago to the day in East London. Up to 200 people were killed, and yet we collectively have no memory of an incident whose toll dwarfs Sharpeville’s.

Perhaps that’s because it took place far from centres of power, or because the details reveal disturbing truths that complicated the story of the struggle. For a moment when we are trying to figure out how the country, and the world, have ended up such a mess, Breier’s Bloody Sunday reminds us things were always messy.

True to her journalistic tact, she quotes others to convey those meanings she wants to get across. She quotes Njabulo Ndebele in a speech he gave at the anniversary of the massacre: “The more we tell the story of what we did, we create the possibility that through our efforts we can create the future that we still desire.”

Shea is the founder of Bridge Books, an independent bookstore in central Johannesburg, and the author of a young adult novel, ‘The Golden Rhino’. Before opening Bridge Books, Griffin worked as a journalist, mostly with AFP.

The chair of the fiction judges, Ekow Duker, gives us his insights into this year’s fiction list

Being a judge of anything is an exercise fraught with contention. This is especially true when the things being judged are works of fiction. Books that put themselves forward for an award invariably enter the judging arena with a long train of subjective and partisan opinion in their wake. There will always be differing points of view among the reading public and, indeed, among the judges.

For Nomboniso Gasa, Kevin Ritchie and I, the task was made all the more difficult by the exceptional quality of the books on offer this year. Several of the stories were meticulously researched to the point of awe and flung open doors to physical and inner worlds, and passages of time we would never otherwise have entered. By allowing each of us to carefully reflect on, and argue for or against a particular work, we tried our damnedest to make the best of an almost impossible task.

As a former management consultant, I’ve been drawn to two by two matrices for some years. With four quadrants straddling two perpendicular axes, two by two matrices can be deceptively powerful. A well-constructed two by two matrix can cut through a maze of conflicting choices with unexpected clarity.