The 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

BLOODY SUNDAY: THE NUN, THE DEFIANCE CAMPAIGN AND SOUTH AFRICA’S SECRET MASSACRE BY MIGNONNE BREIER (Tafelberg)

Few people know of the massacre at an ANC Youth League event in Duncan Village, East London where police killed 10 people, including an Irish nun and medical doctor Sister Aiden Quinlan. Judges said that in this “stunning book, the author left no stone unturned, which brings into sharp focus the hard life residents led in those days and goes a long way to illustrate the persecution of the leaders by the police.”

SCATTERLING OF AFRICA: MY EARLY YEARS BY JOHNNY CLEGG (Pan Macmillan)

The origin story of the 14-year-old boy who became one of the most famous South African artists worldwide. Judges said: “The book goes beyond the story of the floor-stamping white musician to opening a window into the real Johnny Clegg. It is written without airs even though his life seemed full of excitement and wonder. What stands out about this book is the fact that Johnny Clegg was truly phenomenal.”

THE POISONERS: ON SOUTH AFRICA’S TOXIC PAST BY IMRAAN COOVADIA (Umuzi)

Coovadia exposes the political life of poisons, toxins and diseases in southern Africa, from the Rhodesian bush war and “independent” Zimbabwe with its apparent connection to the 2001 anthrax attacks in the US, apartheid state’s covert chemical and biological weapons programme known as Project Coast to Jacob Zuma’s accusation of poisoning by his fourth wife. Judges called it an “outstanding achievement” and “compelling reading”.

LAND MATTERS: SOUTH AFRICA’S FAILED LAND REFORMS AND THE ROAD AHEAD BY TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI (Penguin Non-fiction)

Ngcukaitobi examines the land issue through several different historical lenses, including communal ownership and colonialism, the effects of the Land Acts, Bantustans and forced removals. He unpacks the government’s achievements and failures in land redistribution, restitution, and tenure reform, and makes suggestions for what needs to be done. Judges said: “This is an impressive book on several accounts.”

HISTORY OF SOUTH AFRICA: FROM 1902 TO THE PRESENT BY THULA SIMPSON (Penguin Non-fiction)

Simpson explores SA’s tumultuous journey from the Second Anglo-Boer War to 2021. Drawing on diaries, letters, oral testimony and diplomatic reports, the author follows the South African people through the battles, elections, repression, resistance, strikes, insurrections, massacres, crashes and epidemics that have shaped the nation. Judges felt, “that this was a fascinating, immensely readable and entertaining view on history that offers a window into how SA was lost / vanquished”.