Summer reads with substance

Finding Endurance: Shackleton, My Father and a World Without End by Darrel Bristow-Bovey

'Tis the season to be donning your SPF 30, yet Darrel Bristow-Bovey's exalted book (and many-a bibliophile's local literary highlight of the year - buy your copy of the paper on the 24th...), takes the reader to the biting and isolating environment of the world's largest desert: Antarctica. Natural history meets literature and memoir as Bristow-Bovey delves into the history of the intrepid Antarctic explorer's numerous odysseys to the south; one of which his father undertook with Ernest. A tale which he was told as a young boy and still believes to be true...

The Guest by Emma Cline



An apt seasonal read for Emma Cline's work of literary fiction is set during summer on Long Island where 22-year-old protagonist, escort Alex, is dismissed by a wealthy client she imagined a future with and forced to improvise a life for herself. Ultimately pretending to be someone she's not, this follow-up to The Girls is a tale of sensuality and the ever-looming potential of self-destruction.

Good Jew, Bad Jew: Racism, Anti-Semitism and the Assault on Meaning by Steven Friedman

In light of the tragic devastation, displacement and slaughtering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Hamas's assault on Israel, political theorist Steven Friedman's work on the warped and weaponised understanding of Jewishness and its correlation with anti-Semitism is set to be a timely yet harrowing read.