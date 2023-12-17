Opinion

Portraits of crime, politics, people and heroes

A selection of local non-fiction books that reflect the nation in 2023

17 December 2023 - 00:00 By Mila de Villiers

Daisy de Melker: Hiding Among Killers in the City of Gold; by Ted Botha (Jonathan Ball Publishers) ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Obituary: Humphrey Tyler the only reporter present at Sharpeville massacre Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | ANC mines pit of despair for a few rands more Opinion
  3. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC has to dig into distant past for bragging points Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL |  We owe it to each other to take care on the roads over the holidays Opinion
  5. MAVUSO MSIMANG | Why I rescinded my resignation from the African Nation Congress Opinion

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...