Athlete. Icon. Activist.
Aged 18, Caster Semenya shot to fame on the global sporting stage for her blistering speed. But shrouding her monumental win were fierce rumours about her physical body rather than her phenomenal performance. Called “a threat to the sport” and “not woman enough”, she found herself at the centre of the debate around the newly drawn line between gender and sport.
Throughout the intense speculation, harmful rumours and long legal battle, she has remained quiet, letting her running do the talking until she was banned from competing and defending her Olympic title in 2020.
Now, Semenya is ready to own her story and tell it in full. In this book, she speaks openly about growing up in a loving family and community that never regarded her as different, just Caster; of her early years understanding her agency, sexuality and athletic ability; and of her infectious spirit and tenacity to be the best.
Told with conviction and humour, The Race To Be Myself is the story of a life lived in the spotlight, a manifesto for acceptance and change for all. This is the unforgettable story of one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, and of a woman’s journey to run free.
‘A story that makes us all interrogate our humanity and the world we build with our actions every day’ - Trevor Noah
Listen to Semenya and Du Plessis' conversation here:
LISTEN | Caster Semenya chats about her new book, ‘The Race To Be Myself’
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' 'Pagecast' podcast, media and communications consultant Sias du Plessis chats with Caster Semenya
Image: Supplied
Athlete. Icon. Activist.
Aged 18, Caster Semenya shot to fame on the global sporting stage for her blistering speed. But shrouding her monumental win were fierce rumours about her physical body rather than her phenomenal performance. Called “a threat to the sport” and “not woman enough”, she found herself at the centre of the debate around the newly drawn line between gender and sport.
Throughout the intense speculation, harmful rumours and long legal battle, she has remained quiet, letting her running do the talking until she was banned from competing and defending her Olympic title in 2020.
Now, Semenya is ready to own her story and tell it in full. In this book, she speaks openly about growing up in a loving family and community that never regarded her as different, just Caster; of her early years understanding her agency, sexuality and athletic ability; and of her infectious spirit and tenacity to be the best.
Told with conviction and humour, The Race To Be Myself is the story of a life lived in the spotlight, a manifesto for acceptance and change for all. This is the unforgettable story of one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, and of a woman’s journey to run free.
‘A story that makes us all interrogate our humanity and the world we build with our actions every day’ - Trevor Noah
Listen to Semenya and Du Plessis' conversation here:
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Caster Semenya: Peace in the eye of the storm
Revisit (or experience for the first time) the Open Book Festival that was!
The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Bulelwa Mabasa on 'My Land Obsession: A Memoir'
The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos