EXTRACT | Hagen Engler's Black Twiter, Blitz and a Boerie as Long as Your Leg

This is a celebration of South Africa’s iconic people, places, situations, songs, character traits and consumer products … every part of our culture that makes us happy and proud to be South Africans.

You should find a bunch of things in here that make you smirk, raise your eyebrows and go, “Hmmm. Ja, that’s true, hey.” If you do, our job will be done.

A fake pair of Ray-Bans from the robots

For 100 bucks. Sixty! Okay give me 80 and a cigarette! Sure, there you go. Now you look like Tom Cruise in Top Gun in 1986, but with psychedelic, reflective lenses that pop out of the frame every time you place them on a surface.

However, your R80 sunglasses will have all the loyalty and tenacity of a Scottish sheepdog, remaining by your side - or at least in your cubbyhole - for a full decade, while about six pairs of more expensive sunnies come and go.

Those Guccis you dropped several grand on? The authentic Ray-Bans? The Guess ones?

Even those Spitfires from Greenacres Mall in PE that were sat on, dropped off a quadbike, left at Simon and Brigitte’s braai and went missing after drinks in Braamfontein?

And after every one of those sunglasses moved on, like a reliable ex whose movements and body shape you just know instinctively, those fake Raybs were there to take you back.

They are still there now, in the storage panel of your car door, next to some KFC slips, a banana peel from May, a compact of Clinique foundation and a pen that’s stopped working.

A man, asleep sitting up, with his arms folded, head in his chest

The men of South Africa lead challenging lives and they meet this challenge. They rise early, they travel far, they work hard, they hustle.

But energy is finite and sometimes we need to recharge.

We need to grab a few minutes of rest in the midst of the swirling, bustling whirlwind that is South African city life. Sleeping in public can happen in many ways.

Given a bed, or a lawn or the back of a Quantum, we can do it at full stretch. If you’re blessed with a car of your own, you might do it in the passenger seat during your lunch break.

Failing that, sleep can be achieved in a seated position, in the chair of your choice. You simply sit upright, fold your arms, rest your chin on your chest and drift off into dreamland for a few revitalising minutes.

Sleep is precious and vital. We don’t get enough of it, so we must be able to access it when and wherever we find a brief opportunity.

Indeed, sleep is one of the building blocks of our nation.

Because we need it so badly, many of our compatriots are forced to snatch brief moments of it where they can. Perhaps, if the demands of life were less hectic, it might not be necessary.