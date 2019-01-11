Non-Fiction

Entomology enthusiasts - this one's for you

Insectopedia uncovers the fascinating and infinitely varied world of insects.

11 January 2019 - 12:21

It explores their intriguing behaviour and biology – from mating and breeding, metamorphosis and movement to sight, smell, hearing and their adaptations to heat and cold.

A chapter on superorganisms probes the curious phenomenon of social communities among insects; another covers the critical role that these creatures play in maintaining the fragile balance of life on our planet.

The book concludes with a 60-page illustrated field guide, describing most insect orders and their main families.

Previously published as Insectopedia of Southern Africa, this fully revised and redesigned edition includes up-to-date information throughout, an expanded ID section, and several hundred new photographs.

Article provided by Struik Nature, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

