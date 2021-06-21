Non-Fiction

Getting in Touch with sex - sensual, tricky, fun and, yes, heartbreaking

21 June 2021 - 09:19
What comes to mind when you think about sex?

Touch explores sex as a vast, yet intertwined experience with oneself and between people.

It draws on the experiences of sex from people across genders, sexualities – even borders. It delves into the ways in which sex features in our lives.

Sex can be fun, tricky, and heartbreaking, and this book covers all this and much more.

Compiled by Tiffany Kagure Mugo and Kim Windvogel, the pieces are real, expressive, cathartic and dare we say it, sexy.

