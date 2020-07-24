Non-Fiction

Walking the pink line: Mark Gevisser's exploration of the new human right

24 July 2020 - 11:13
'The Pink Line' tells the story of how LGBT rights became one of the world's new human rights frontiers.
'The Pink Line' tells the story of how LGBT rights became one of the world's new human rights frontiers.
Image: Supplied

This is a valuable book, not only for the quality of Mark Gevisser’s analysis and the scope of his research, but because he spends a good deal of time with the people on whose lives he focuses. He does not just sail into such cities as Cairo, Nairobi, Kampala, Ramallah and Istanbul, interview a few gay locals, deplore their plight and depart. He sticks around; he finds people whose lives he can follow over a couple of years. He hangs out with them, enjoys their company; he renders them in all their complexity. In [these] sections, Gevisser becomes almost a novelist. 
— Colm Tóibín, The Guardian

Six years in the making, The Pink Line follows protagonists from nine countries all over the globe to tell the story of how “LGBT rights” became one of the world's new human rights frontiers in the second decade of the 21st century.

From refugees in SA to activists in Egypt, transgender women in Russia and transitioning teens in the American midwest, The Pink Line folds intimate and deeply affecting stories of individuals, families and communities into a definitive account of how the world has changed, so dramatically, in just a decade. And in doing so he reveals a troubling new equation that has come into play: while same-sex marriage and gender transition are now celebrated in some parts of the world, laws to criminalise homosexuality and gender non-conformity have been strengthened in others.

​In a work of great scope and wonderful storytelling, this is the groundbreaking, definitive account of how issues of sexuality and gender identity divide and unite the world today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR 

Mark Gevisser’s previous books include the award-winning Thabo Mbeki: A Dream Deferred and Lost and Found in Johannesburg: A Memoir. He writes frequently for GuardianThe New York TimesGranta  and many other publications. He helped organise SA’s first Pride March in 1990, and has worked on queer themes ever since as a journalist, film-maker and curator. He lives in Cape Town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Here be dragons

A real conversation held in an imaginary space between Damon Galgut and Mark Gevisser Damon: You and I are sitting next to each other on a plane. ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

Lived experiences and discussions that promote the rights of Cape Town's LGBTQI community

Beyond the Mountain: Queer Life in 'Africa’s Gay Capital' takes you to the streets, to the sea and, perhaps surprisingly, to church
Books
10 months ago

Stories of acceptance and rejection

'They Called Me Queer' highlights the fight for equality and identity in SA
Books
11 months ago

B Camminga talks transgender refugees in South Africa

"Transgender people often cannot afford the luxury of invisibility" - B Camminga discusses their book 'Transgender Refugees and the Imagined South ...
Books
1 year ago

OluTimehin Adegbeye announced as winner of the third Gerald Kraak Prize

Adegbeye’s voice walks the fine line between heartbreak and redemption, casting new light on questions of rape and secondary victimisation in ways ...
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Michael Beaumont on how 'The Accidental Mayor' came to be News
  2. Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins News
  3. Webinar: 'Brutal School Ties' by Sam Cowen (July 29) Events
  4. Struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni hailed by biographer as 'beacon of hope' News
  5. Sam Cowen uncovers a dark history at leading boys' school Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...