When nature calls: Some sorrows but many joys | Françoise Malby-Anthony on writing ‘The Elephants of Thula Thula’

After my first book was published four years ago, I received an email from a lady in the US telling me: “Françoise, my dream has always been to buy a game reserve in Africa. Now that I have read your book, I have changed my mind.”

I thought that was quite funny as I was not aware the story of my life in the wilds would be so daunting.

At the moment our main subject of conversation at Thula Thula is the sex life of our rhinos, but this obsession is actually called passion. This is what drives my fantastic team at Thula Thula.

It is all about discovering a cause, a purpose that keeps you going through the deep moments of discouragement and grief. This is what gives me the strength to fight and pursue the dream despite all the obstacles.

During Covid-19 we suffered terribly, but we could not just close down. There were humans and animals to take care of. Poaching soared. Bills carried on arriving and salaries had to be paid. We had to be creative. I decided to put up for “adoption”, virtually of course, our famous wildlife, my wonderfully popular game rangers and even my nine scruffy rescue doggies.

This was a huge success and these adoptions and donations helped us to carry on. I learnt that it is our response which makes the difference, sometimes what seems impossible to be achievable.

Covid-19 taught us that nothing should ever be taken for granted, and that adversity and tragedy sometimes open doors to new opportunities

Education is key, to teach others to reconnect with nature and achieve more of an understanding of the importance of the work and efforts of those in conservation.

I hope this book helps to create awareness of the growing number of endangered species and the urgency of creating more space for our wildlife.

After Lawrence’s death the many visits of the elephants to the house gave me a sense of purpose. This was a powerful inspiration from the herd which showed me the way to dedicate myself for this new life on my own and to lead the team to where we are today.