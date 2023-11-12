Jacket Notes: Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain on 'Small Business - Big Plans'

You need to be flexible when it comes to selling your brand

As the pandemic becomes a distant — but still garish — memory, parts of our world have irrevocably changed. For one thing, a new crop of entrepreneurs has emerged. Maybe they re-evaluated their lives during the pandemic and started their dream side hustle. Or perhaps they were forced to do so after losing their jobs. Whatever the reasons, we found that post-2020 fledgling business owners were reaching out to us for help with their new business babies...