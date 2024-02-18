JACKET NOTES | Herman Lategan ruffled conservative feathers in his best-selling book ‘Son of a Whore’

You will be surprised, as I am, naively, at how different the Afrikaans reading market is from the English one. The latter is broad-minded. My memoir, Son of a Whore, originally appeared in Afrikaans as Hoerkind.

I was astonished by the conservative backlash from certain Afrikaans readers, even though the book was a runaway success. One would have thought that by now most Afrikaners would have emerged from the chains of banal parochialism and the suffocating clutches of the Dutch Reformed Church.

Evidently not. They took umbrage to the word hoer (whore), not because they are woke, but because of the faux hypocrisy that still poisons the psyche of so many of my tribe. I was told by many readers that when they purchased the book, some cretin would peep over their shoulder and make moralistic judgments.

There was also a sold-out play produced by theatre-maker, Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck, which toured many venues. I saw with my own eyes how some people stormed out as soon as my character started swearing.

Not to mention the flak I received at certain Afrikaans book talks, with the smell of mothballs hanging in the air. I was casually profaning and had frank opinions of the Dutch Reformed Church. One haughty, moralistic grandee even opened a talk by warning me not to bash the church. Of course, the title is mentioned with wide eyes, as if I’ve just handed over Satan’s head to a nun.