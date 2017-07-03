He said the message applied to all state-owned entities and government guarantees needed to support infrastructure rather than governance lapses.

Gigaba said that as the minister of finance he was empowered to take certain actions and had a certain time frame to explain to Parliament about the weekend's R2.3-billion bailout for SAA and why it became a route to take.

"We have not affected the fiscal framework in any way‚" he said.

Treasury would provide a report at the midterm budget‚ he said‚ and it was important that SAA must finalise the appointment of a new‚ "competent" CEO.

SAA needed to implement a strict turnaround‚ which would be overseen by a task team from Treasury‚ Gigaba said. "There are strict conditions I am setting out in this regard."

He said action to strengthen the board and appoint a new chairperson would be taken in August. An aviation specialist would be hired before that.

Economists and MPs have been critical of the latest bail-out of the airline‚ saying the R2.3bn cash injection came with no stringent conditions imposed‚ and more bail-outs seemed inevitable.