Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim said it was the consensus view of all political parties in the committee that not enough was being done by the authorities to curb the "obscene" amounts of money leaving the country illegally.

"We are reaching the end of our tether in this matter. We want drastic action. We want to see some of the names in the public domain to appear in court. We are really fed up‚ to put it mildly‚" Carrim said.

Naidoo said the bank had handed 41 cases of exchange control contraventions to the police for further investigation and prosecution over the past five to six years. There had been only one significant prosecution‚ of a woman who was found guilty not of taking more than R2bn illegally out of the country but because she tried to bribe an official of the bank with R20m.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago agreed‚ saying the Bank had laid charges but prosecutors declined to prosecute.