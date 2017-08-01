Reserve Bank governor fiercely defends SARB independence

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has fiercely defended the independence of his institution saying the constitution is clear about its mandate.

Kganyago and his deputies appeared before Parliament's standing committee on Finance and told them the Reserve Bank had started drawing up court papers in December already when a leaked draft of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ABSA report indicated that the matter "would be handled badly".

But‚ he said‚ the handling of the release of the report by the Public Protector caught them by surprise.

He said he had been in an exco meeting when Mkhwebane held her media conference. They attempted to get a copy of the report which only arrived at 5pm that afternoon "by which time the market had tanked".