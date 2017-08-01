Reserve Bank heads to court to protect its independence

The Reserve Bank will on Tuesday ask the court to reverse an instruction from the public protector to change its mandate, as it seeks to protect its independence.

The High Court in Pretoria is due to hear the central bank’s application to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s June 19 instruction that lawmakers must change the constitution to make it focus on the “socio-economic well-being of citizens” instead of inflation.

This roiled markets, with the rand being the most volatile among major and emerging-market currencies this year, was condemned by the ruling party and parliament.

The independence of the central bank is cited by rating companies as a key strength, and any move to erode that could lead to further downgrades, particularly after President Jacob Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in March. The move raised concern that National Treasury decisions would be become more political, and sparked cuts to junk status by S& P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Ltd.