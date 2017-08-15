Taxman coming after expats in UAE‚ elsewhere - despite 8000 Facebook objections

South Africans working abroad have expressed strong objections to a proposal by Treasury that they be taxed on their foreign earnings in South Africa if they are not tax resident in another country.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) group executive for legal policy and research Franz Tomasek told MPs on Tuesday that about 8‚000 people had protested on the Sars Facebook page against the measure‚ which will see the repeal of the foreign employment income tax exemption for those who work outside the country for less than 183 days.

Tomasek said the number of protesters was an indication that there were far more people who had left the country than the 5‚109 individuals who declared non-taxable foreign remuneration in 2014/15.