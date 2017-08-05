Moyane and SARS have categorically denied that Moyane spent Christmas in Dubai‚ but that he was in Portugal and only returned to Dubai on December 29 2015 where he was on holiday with his family until January 8 2016.

The Gupta brothers were in Dubai during that time‚ travel records from leaked emails show. But Lebelo again emphatically denied that Moyane has ever met any member of the Gupta family.

He asked the media to “stick to the facts”.

Lebelo also tells Grootes that SARS was aware Matlwa was going to resign as he indicated his intention to do so nine months ago‚ in December 2016.

He then says media reports Matlwa was handed a letter of suspension were “all lies”.

But Lebelo does not once mention that a personal grievance was filed against Matlwa on July 21 2017 wherein a female SARS official in his office accused him of bullying‚ being unprofessional and sexist among other charges.

He also omits the fact that a disciplinary process was instituted against Matlwa‚ who himself admitted to the Daily Maverick he had been interviewed regarding the allegations.