Zwane: Mining Charter targets should be even higher

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenze Zwane has described the controversial third iteration of the Mining Charter as a tangible sign the government was serious about radical economic transformation and touched on beneficiation of the country’s minerals as a way of opening up the economy.

Feedback he’d received from a range of stakeholders indicated he was “on the right track” and that the ownership level should have been set at 50% or more to truly change the industry‚ Zwane said.

The charter has been suspended since it was gazetted on June 15 as the Chamber of Mines seeks to interdict it and then have the document judicially reviewed.