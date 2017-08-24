SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom

Cash-strapped SA Airways is to get a R10-billion bailout through the sale of the government's multibillion-rand stake in Telkom, parliament was told on Wednesday.

DA MP Alf Lees dropped the bombshell in the National Assembly during question time with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa when he presented a cabinet memorandum leaked to him as a member of parliament's finance portfolio committee.

The secret memo indicates that cabinet is due to approve a request from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to introduce in parliament a special appropriation bill proposing the appropriation of R10-billion to SAA in the current 2017-2018 financial year.

Lees presented the memo using parliamentary privilege that protects him from possible prosecution.