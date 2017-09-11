British tech firm ends relationship with Bell Pottinger

The Democratic Alliance complained to the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) that Bell Pottinger’s campaign was trying to “divide and conquer” the South African public to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power. The PRCA expelled Bell Pottinger for a minimum of five years.

Imperial Brands Media Manager Simon Evans said they are reviewing their “long-standing” relationship with the Bell Pottinger team in the UK “none of whom were ever involved with the Oakbay account”.

“Having said that‚ Bell Pottinger’s conduct in South Africa was clearly unacceptable.”

European cinema operator and Bell Pottinger client Cineworld said: “We do not discuss the details of our contracts.”