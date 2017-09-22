Outa targets Gupta billions

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse is fighting to have an account linked to the Guptas' Tegeta Resources in which billions of rands intended for mine rehabilitation are held frozen.

An urgent application will be made in the Pretoria High Court, where on Thursday the Guptas lost their bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

The bank will now close all the family's accounts, including that in which the funds for the rehabilitation of its Optimum and Kroonfontein mines are held.

The account holds an estimated R1.75-billion required for the rehabilitation of areas around the mines.