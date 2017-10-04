On Wednesday‚ the commission backtracked and said: "Based on the information gathered to date‚ the Commission has decided to drop the investigation against Aspen because an excessive pricing case cannot be sustained against them."

The investigation into Aspen’s alleged "excessive prices" made front page on Business Day.

Aspen will not take any action against the commission. It thanked the commissioner for fast tracking the investigation.

In a Sens announcement on the JSE it said: "Mr Stephen Saad‚ the Group Chief Executive of Aspen thanked Mr Tembinkosi Bonakele‚ the Commissioner of the Commission‚ and the investigating team for the expeditious and co-operative manner in which the investigation was undertaken and expressed his pleasure with the Commission’s decision."

The Competition Commission will continue its investigation into Roche regarding the price of Herceptin‚ a breast cancer drug that reduces a specific form of breast cancer from returning by about 40%. The drug costs around half-a-million rand for a year's course. It is taken for a year only.

Roche has offered a much cheaper price to the public sector‚ although it is not yet available‚ which the commission is not happy about.

Genentech‚ the Herceptin drug distributor‚ has extended its 20-year-patent on the drug until 2033 by 13 years‚ which the commission is investigating. In America and Europe‚ patents for Herceptin were only granted for 20 years.

The commission will continue to investigate Pfizer for the price of a lung cancer drug‚ crizotinib‚ that is not registered in South Africa but is imported here under special licence. It is no longer investigating the company that imports the drug for a handful of patients.

- TimesLIVE