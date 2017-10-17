Shambles at Eskom panel

Disciplinary proceedings against suspended acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko had a second false start on Monday when it emerged that the state-owned company's new chairman would not be available for most of this week.

Mzungulu Mthombeni SC was forced to admit to Koko's legal representatives that he had not been briefed, given a letter of appointment, terms of reference or even a charge sheet.

It was unknown yesterday when the hearing, which is scheduled for this week, will proceed because Mthombeni was unable to say when he would be available.