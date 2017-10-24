Three groups representing more than 150 mining activists and community-based organisations will be joining a court battle against a new mining charter‚ rubber stamped by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) on Tuesday announced it will be launching an application to intervene in the case brought by the Chamber of Mines against Zwane.

The application is on behalf of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA)‚ Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA) and the Mining and Environmental Justice Network of South Africa (MEJCON-SA).

According to a statement released by CALS‚ these groups represent more than 150 activists and community-based organisations working in mining in the country.

“The mining industry in South Africa is built on a legacy of inequality and exploitation. The Mining Charter is one of the most important mechanisms we have for addressing this legacy and promoting much-needed transformation in the sector‚” CALS said.