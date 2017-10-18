Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane has exceeded his powers with the publication of the 2017 Mining Charter.

This is the assertion contained in the founding affidavit of the Chamber of Mines‚ which wants the high court to review and set aside the third Mining Charter published in June this year.

The Chamber also said it was inconceivable that Zwane could honestly have believed that the publication of the charter constituted a legitimate exercise of power under section 100(2)(a) of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

The section provides for the minister to develop a broad-based charter that will set targets for entry of historically-disadvantaged South Africans into the mining industry.

The review application‚ which was filed on Tuesday‚ will be heard by the High Court in Pretoria on December 13 and 14 this year. The charter will not be implemented until after the review application has been finalised.

The chamber said in publishing the 2017 charter‚ the minister had purported to exercise powers which resided exclusively with Parliament.