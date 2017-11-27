Independent aviation companies Airlink and Safair have inked a merger deal to pool their costs.

In a statement on Monday‚ the companies said they would tomorrow apply to South Africa’s Competition Commission for approval to unite under the common umbrella of the Airlink group of companies.

The airlines will retain their respective products‚ aircraft fleets‚ management and leadership teams.

"Employees will be secure with no job losses because of the consolidation‚" the companies pledged.

They added the proposal sees the Airlink and low-cost FlySafair airlines and Safair’s other businesses‚ including humanitarian aid flights‚ continuing to operate separately under their unique brands.