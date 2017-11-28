An annual survey of top South African executives and managers has revealed an "alarming" dip in confidence and outlook‚ with a record 78% of people surveyed indicating they would consider opportunities abroad.

This represents a more than 30% increase from last year‚ when the majority of respondents indicated they were here to stay.

“This year’s survey is quite unprecedented in terms of the negativity of outlook‚ and raises serious concerns about another exodus of some of our country’s most talented‚ experienced and qualified leaders‚” says Debbie Goodman-Bhyat‚ CEO of Jack Hammer‚ an executive search firm.

The annual Bonus‚ Salary and Business Confidence Survey conducted by Jack Hammer‚ polls senior executives and managers in various sectors – including retail‚ financial services and manufacturing - about their expectations of bonuses‚ salary increases and business growth in the year ahead.

Respondents reflect the racial and gender demographics of the country‚ which makes the findings of the survey even more significant‚ she said‚ as the potential of a brain-drain could mean an exodus of SA’s top black and female leaders‚ further impacting on transformation.