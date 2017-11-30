Finance minister Malusi Gigaba has urged the public to ignore negative sentiments about the economy‚ saying it will soon be turned around.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday during a debate on the Medium Term Budget Policy statement he delivered last month‚ Gigaba said “our economy will turn around. A brighter day beckons.”

However Gigaba did not present any new concrete plans or steps detailing what government was doing to save the ailing economy.

In his maiden MTBPS in October‚ Gigaba painted a grim picture of the economy‚ with plummeting tax revenue collection and a rising national debt.