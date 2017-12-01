Business

Eskom to cut power supply to Emalahleni municipality

01 December 2017 - 12:23 By Timeslive
Image: ESA ALEXANDER /©SUNDAY TIMES

Eskom plans to cut electricity supply to the Emalahleni municipality in two weeks‚ the power utility said on Friday.

The decision comes after months of wrangling with the municipality and others about unpaid debts amounting to billions.

"After thorough review and consideration of the submissions received‚ Eskom has reached a decision on the contemplated electricity interruptions in Emalahleni Local Municipality. Eskom has decided to proceed with the interruptions as of 14 December 2017‚" Eskom said in a statement.

A formal notice will be published in local newspapers in the coming week.

Municipalities owe Eskom R11.2 billion in debt‚ TimesLIVE reported in November. The arrears have added to the state entity's financial problems.

Eskom has told shareholders that it would only have R1.2 billion in liquid assets at the end of November and move into negative liquidity of about R5 billion by the end of January‚ EE Publishers reported last month.

READ MORE

IMF loan for Eskom a pact with devil: Cyril

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says seeking a loan from the IMF to rescue Eskom is akin to a Faustian bargain and must not be considered if it can ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Suspended Eskom CEO rats on colleagues

Eskom's suspended CEO Matshela Koko has accused some of his colleagues of corruption, saying he was being targeted for trying to stop it.
News
6 hours ago

Eskom says load shedding unlikely as Guptas threaten Hendrina coal supply

Eskom said on Thursday that coal stock at its Hendrina power station might be lower than the 20-day supply requirement, but rolling power cuts known ...
Business
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma endorsed by Free State in ANC leadership race Business
  2. Was Zimbabwe ever the breadbasket of Africa? Business
  3. Zuma wins praise with swift response to ratings decisions Business
  4. Ignore negativity around economy‚ says Gigaba Business
  5. Surge in business professionals wanting to leave South Africa Business

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X